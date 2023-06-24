Sheriff: woman arrested after reporting she killed her mother

MAPLETON, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of killing her own mother Saturday afternoon.
According to LCSO, they were notified on June 24 of a possible homicide in the 9400 block of Highway 126 in Mapleton. They said the caller, Marsha Quesnell, said she had killed her mother, Mona Tittle.
Quesnell was cooperative when deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said, and was taken into custody without incident. Tittle was found dead inside the residence.
The sheriff's office said Quesnell was lodged at Lane County Adult Corrections in the afternoon on the charge of murder.
The investigation is still ongoing, but LCSO said there is no current danger to the community.