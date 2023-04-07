Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal shooting in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff's Office officials reported an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening involving one of their deputies.
Authorities said deputies responded to an assist on April 6 at 11:49 p.m. from Eugene Springfield Fire Department regarding a combative male at a home on Fisher Road.
According to officials, family members on the scene reported the involved man was extremely intoxicated; they said he can be combative when under the influence.
Sheriff’s officials said that when deputies arrived on scene, the man was holding what appeared to be a firearm in one of his hands. A deputy told the individual multiple times to drop the weapon. The man then raised the weapon and advanced towards the deputy. According to LCSO, the deputy discharged his weapon in response, fatally wounding the suspect.
The firearm in question was discovered later to be a realistic-looking pellet gun designed to resemble a handgun, according to officials.
No deputies or medical personnel were physically injured during the incident, according to LCSO. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on traumatic leave as is standard protocol in deadly force incidents. The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team responded and is currently investigating the incident, authorities said.
“This is a tragedy that affects everybody involved,” said Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson of the LCSO. “We’re deeply saddened and our hearts and prayers go out to all involved.”
Wilkerson said that the investigative team will likely be on scene for the rest of the morning and leading into early afternoon.
The Lane County District Attorney’s Office will release additional details as they become available, according to officials.