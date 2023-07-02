 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Sheriff's office: One man killed in paraglider crash, another injured

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton County paraglider crash

Image of the paraglider in the Wilamette River, courtesy of the Benton County Sheriff's Office

PEORIA, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office said one man was killed and another was injured when a motorized paraglider crashed into the Willamette River on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, they got a report of an ultralight aircraft crash in the Willamette River south of Peoria around 7 a.m. on July 1.

An initial investigation determined two people were on board a Fenix AirTap Paramotor paraglider when it crashed. Both the 56-year-old pilot and a 51-year-old passenger are from Eugene, BCSO said.

The two took off from Irish Bend Park in Monroe and flew north following the direction of the river. The sheriff's office said they were travelling back when the glider crashed into the water.

The sheriff's office said two fishermen on a boat helped rescue the pilot, who was then transported by the Linn County Sheriff's Office to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The passenger was still underwater when first responders arrived, BCSO said, and determined to be deceased.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash at this time. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lovik at 541-766-6818.

The National Transportation Safety Board with oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration is further investigating the crash. 

