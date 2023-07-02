Sheriff's office: One man killed in paraglider crash, another injured

PEORIA, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office said one man was killed and another was injured when a motorized paraglider crashed into the Willamette River on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, they got a report of an ultralight aircraft crash in the Willamette River south of Peoria around 7 a.m. on July 1.
An initial investigation determined two people were on board a Fenix AirTap Paramotor paraglider when it crashed. Both the 56-year-old pilot and a 51-year-old passenger are from Eugene, BCSO said.
The two took off from Irish Bend Park in Monroe and flew north following the direction of the river. The sheriff's office said they were travelling back when the glider crashed into the water.
The sheriff's office said two fishermen on a boat helped rescue the pilot, who was then transported by the Linn County Sheriff's Office to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
The passenger was still underwater when first responders arrived, BCSO said, and determined to be deceased.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash at this time. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lovik at 541-766-6818.
The National Transportation Safety Board with oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration is further investigating the crash.