Sheriff's office seeking public's help finding wanted man

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips concerning the whereabouts of 57-year-old Darren Lee Woods.

Woods is pending trial on an assault case that occurred in the Spring of 2021. Woods, whose bail was posted in August of 2022, has failed to comply with his release agreement with the Lane County Circuit Court. Woods failed to keep his ankle monitor charged on or about 05/15/23 and is believed to have since removed it.

Woods is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’11" and weighing approximately 150lbs. He has gray/brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, and select Option 1.

Woods’ charges stem from a spring 2021 incident where court documents say he shot another man. The victim, speaking months after the incident, said the injuries he sustained in the attack had prevented him from doing the things he used to enjoy, and that he was upset to hear Woods was able to post bail.