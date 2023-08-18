Shift in weather helping crews on Bedrock and Salmon fires

LOWELL, Ore. – Changing weather conditions on Thursday night and into Friday morning favored firefighters battling the Bedrock Fire and Salmon Fire on the Willamette National Forest, according to fire officials.
Officials said that the Bedrock Fire is holding at 25 percent containment, a continued figure from August 17, while its total area increased by almost 1,000 acres from 27,226 as of Thursday to 28,215 as of Friday morning. Temperatures began cooling and humidity increased on Thursday, which helped as firefighters built direct control lines on the fire’s western edge, authorities said. Forest officials said lightly warmer temperatures are forecasted for Friday with highs expected between 82 and 90 degrees.
Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders remain in place for the Bedrock Fire, with an evacuation center established at Lowell High School for evacuees of the Bedrock and Lookout fires, officials said.
Fire management officials said that drone footage helped to map areas of difficult terrain on the western portion of the fire’s perimeter on Thursday, and fire crews continue patrolling areas where containment lines have successfully held for several days. Road improvements have also been made for areas to use for back-up lines, fire officials said.
Authorities reported minimal fire behavior occurring on the Salmon Fire, which is 95 percent contained with a total burned area of 135 acres. Fire crews continue monitor the fire’s perimeter and level 1 evacuations for the fire were lifted on Thursday, fire officials said.
Fire management officials said that emergency closures remain in place for the Bedrock and Salmon fires, along with a temporary flight restriction over the Bedrock Fire area. Residential power outages should be reported to Lane Electric at 541-484-1151.