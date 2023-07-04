Shooting in Fort Worth leaves at least 3 dead and 8 others wounded

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind, low relative humidity, and unstable conditions,
which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...North 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest
winds developing this afternoon, persisting well into tonight.
Winds diminishing for a few hours Wednesday morning, then
increasing west-northwest winds 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30
mph late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent this afternoon, then
15 to 20 percent Wednesday afternoon. Humidity recovery will be
poor to moderate Tuesday night.

* HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

&&

Shooting in Fort Worth leaves at least 3 dead and 8 others wounded

Police lights

(CNN) — Gunfire erupted just before midnight Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving at least three dead and eight others wounded, police said.

Ten of the victims are adults and one a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

Hours after the tragedy, the neighborhood held its Fourth of July parade on the same street where the shooting occurred, with parade-goers waving at children on colorful floats and riders on horseback.

Monday night, officers discovered multiple people shot in a parking lot in the Horne Street area of the Como neighborhood, police said. Several victims were brought to local hospitals by private vehicles, while others were transported by ambulance, authorities said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest,” police Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference. “Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”

It’s too early to tell if the shooting was gang related, a domestic dispute, or something else, police said.

There was a large crowd in the neighborhood when police responded, Murray said.

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” said Murray. The sound of fireworks could occasionally be heard in the background as he spoke to reporters.

“They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together,” he said.

“Everybody was just having fun and then you just heard gunfire, and everybody started running away,” Mike Valle, who witnessed the shooting, told CNN’s Ed Lavandera.

Valle said his friends had warned him the annual event can get out of hand.

On the same date and in the same area, eight people were shot and a child was hit by a vehicle after gunfire broke out following an argument near a car wash in 2021.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said Tuesday in a tweet.

Last year, a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people between the ages of 8 to 85 and injuring dozens more. The ensuing manhunt paralyzed the Chicago area before a suspect was arrested later in the day.

The deadly gunfire in Fort Worth is one of at least 345 mass shootings in the nation this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

Police are also investigating a mass shooting in Philadelphia they believe left five people dead and two children injured Monday evening. They have arrested a suspect who they say had a bulletproof vest, an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday condemning gun violence and calling for legislative action.

“It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks,” Biden said.

