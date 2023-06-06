Shooting suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire near Elmira

ELMIRA, Ore. – A man accused of shooting another person in the back is in police custody after an exchange of gunfire in a remote area northwest of Elmira, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the LCSO, deputies had heard a tip from someone saying that Jason Page, 34, was at a residence in Elmira. Page had a warrant for his arrest due to an incident on June 2 where he allegedly shot someone in the back. Deputies said they went to the residence at about 10 a.m. on June 6, and saw Page leaving the home in a vehicle.

The LCSO said deputies followed Page and ordered him to pull over. Page then pulled into a driveway near west Sheffler Lane and Crover Road. Deputies said. Page then allegedly got out of his vehicle, produced a handgun and fired several shots at deputies. Deputies said they returned fire, but no one was injured in the exchange of gunfire. The LCSO said Page turned and ran away on foot, but was chased down and caught a short distance away.

The LCSO said Page was arrested, but have not yet specified what charges he is to receive. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.