Shop destroyed, house damaged by fire in Curtin

CURTIN, Ore. – A residential shop was destroyed and a nearby home was damaged by fire last Saturday evening in Curtin, according to North Douglas County fire officials.
Authorities said that North Douglas County Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at 8:20 p.m. on June 3 on Buck Creek Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a residential shop fully involved in fire, the exterior of a second home on fire, and a third home threatened by fire, fire officials said.
North Douglas fire officials said there was also a small wildland fire sparked when the structure fire escaped into nearby woods. Firefighters contained its size to about an acre, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Facebook page.
The shop was destroyed and a nearby house suffered exterior fire damage, authorities said. Fire officials said that a resident of the property, Shauna Bryant, was using a propane weed burner to burn a ditch line. Bryant was cited for reckless burning by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
There were no reported injuries in the incident.
Fire officials said that North Douglas County Fire and EMS and Douglas Forest Patrol Association personnel remained on scene until early Sunday morning. Elkton, Oakland and South Lane Fire and Rescue agencies also provided assistance, authorities said.