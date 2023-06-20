Shots fired during armed robbery at convenience store, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – After a suspect allegedly fired a gun while robbing a convenience store Monday night, police are looking for the perpetrator.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery at Everyone’s Market at 1245 Echo Hollow Road at 9:54 p.m. on June 19. Several officers arrived at the scene, only to find that the suspect had run off after firing a gun during the robbery. Police said no one was hurt in the incident.
Police said the suspect was described as a white male, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue pants and grey shoes. He was also reportedly seen wearing gloves and a blue bandana over his face, and was carrying a green and white reusable shopping bag. Anyone with information on the incident should call EPD at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 23-08949.