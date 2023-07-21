Shots fired near Lane County Fair, one person injured

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting near the Lane County Fairgrounds Friday night.
At 8:57 p.m. on Friday, July 21, Eugene Police were sent to a report of shots fired in the parking lot outside the Lane County Fairgrounds. In addition to Eugene Police, Springfield Police, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also responded.
Eugene Springfield Fire paramedics responded to Friendly and 16th Avenue to treat one male gunshot wound patient and transport him to a local hospital for treatment.
According to EPD, the suspect(s) appeared to have left the location and police are currently searching for them. Law enforcement secured the area after the shooting and the Lane County Fair continued to operate on its normal schedule, closing at 11 p.m. that night.
Anyone with video evidence or tips about what happened is asked to contact Detective Dean Pederson via email at dpederson@eugene-or.gov.