Shredding to San Francisco for mental health awareness

EUGENE, Ore. -- A trip from Eugene to San Francisco takes about eight-and-a-half hours in the car, or about an hour-and-a-half in the air.
But one pro skateboarder is making the 600 mile trip on his board.
“The road's gonna be interesting… it’s a lot of hills, a lot of roads, a lot of cliffs… highway patrol will probably visit me a few times to figure out what the heck I’m doing on the side of the road with a skateboard.”
Mike Crespino will be taking off on September 12, riding along highway 101 into California, and across the Golden Gate Bridge and into the Bay Area.
It won’t be an easy trip for the 48-year-old, but he says every mile will be worth it to raise awareness for a cause close to his heart.
“We’ve got a state of emergency regarding youth mental health here in Lane County, that’s what this skate is about,” Crespino said.
Crespino hopes the unique trip and any financial support that comes with it will directly impact mental health services at home -- specifically, more support for the younger generation.
“There needs to be more awareness regarding the issue, that the issue doesn’t just go away if we don’t look at it,” Crespino said.
He hopes support will prevent future tragedies.
He’ll be honoring two young skaters on his ride who lost their lives to mental health issues. They are Ben Moody and Silas Strimple, two kids who loved to skate and spent a lot of their time riding at Washington Jefferson Park.
“This is our church, and they were here everyday, and they are greatly missed now that they’re gone,” – Crespino Said.
Silas suffered from schizophrenia. His family remembers him as kind-hearted and fearless on the board, but he began to distance himself from family and developed paranoia. He passed away in 2021.
Ben Moody was a senior at South Eugene High School, who was about to graduate before he passed away from suicide in March 2022. The boys’ death hit the local skate community hard.
“They were just good, good people, not only being really gifted skateboarders, but they were just obviously very caring and loving individuals," Crespino said. "They were kind to people who came down here to ride. Some of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard said about anyone can be said about Ben and Silas.”
To keep their memories alive, local skaters and the Emerald Shred Collective got together with local artists to create custom skate boards to honor Ben and Silas. Crespino says the boards were created to fit both of their unique personalities. Despite being polar opposites, the boys shared one love and that was skating. Ben’s board was made with a focus on his love for hip hop, while Silas’s board comes with rugged edges and showcases his love of metal music.
The boards were originally made for the mothers of Silas and Ben, but more people wanted one of their own. Now dozens of boards are being made to honor the two boys. Crespino will be taking one of the boards on his journey to hand deliver it to Ben’s brother, Drake, who lives in San Francisco.
“Delivering Drake the board while at the same time raising funds and awareness seemed like the right thing to do, and a beautiful way to put a good spin on this trip is to say, like, I skated your brother and Silas down to see you,” Crespino said.
Crespino hopes people will follow his journey and donate so the Emerald Shred Collective can build a permanent memorial for Ben and Silas at the skate park. He hopes it’s something that people can skate on that features beautiful artwork and placards with Ben and Silas’s face on it.
“Having something here, so that their family and their friends can spend time with them, just seems like the right thing to do,” Crespino said.
The goal is to raise $20,000 for the memorial. Crespino says he wants to create a permanent place for anyone to pay their respects in a place the two boys considered a second home, and he’s willing to go the distance to make it a reality.
“I want them here home with us, so that everybody that’s here, still with us, can see how great they were, so much so that I would skate 600 miles in their name, to erect something to represent them fully,” Crespino said.
You can follow along on the trip through the Emerald Shred Collective's Instagram page. The page has links to watch the live streams Mike will be doing on the trip, and also has links for donations to the cause.