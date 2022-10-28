Sick sea lions on Oregon coast pose risk to pets, ODFW says

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Stranded California sea lions along the Oregon coast are getting sick, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning beach-goers and pet owners that the illness may infect their pets.
ODFW officials say they have found sick and dead sea lions that are confirmed to be getting sick due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also make dogs, livestock, other animals or even people sick. ODFW says they’ve seen more than 150 sick or dead sea lions up and down the coastline since the current outbreak began in July. The bacteria can spread when an animal or person is in contact with urine or other bodily fluids from an infected animal. ODFW officials say the risk to humans is small, but curious dogs are most at risk.
ODFW is urging beachgoers to keep their dogs on leashes and keep them at least 150 feet away from sea lions or their carcasses. ODFW also encourages pet owners to consider the merits of vaccinating their pets against leptospirosis. ODFW says it is a violation of federal and state laws to harass marine mammals, and says that when sea lions and similar animals are on the beach, they are usually just resting or sick. Sick or injured sea lions, as well as seals, whales, or dolphins can be reported to Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.