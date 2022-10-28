Sick sea lions on Oregon coast pose risk to pets, ODFW says

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 13 ft at 14 seconds, subiding to around 9 to 10 ft late Saturday night into early Sunday. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&