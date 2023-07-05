Simultaneous fires on Fourth of July stretch Corvallis firefighting resources

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Two major fires on Independence Day had Corvallis firefighters scrambling to protect houses and people, illustrating the danger of the hot, dry conditions that led to a Red Flag Warning being issued for most of Western Oregon.

Corvallis Fire Department said the first major fire they responded to was a grass fire reported just after 4 p.m. on July 4 near Colorado Lake Drive. Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire in a field, which was rapidly spreading thanks to wind, high temperature, and very low humidity.

As the fire rushed towards homes on the nearby Pheasant Drive, CFD asked for backup from Linn and Polk Counties, then more backup from the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal in the form of air support and more fire engines. However, before those assets could arrive, firefighters said crews were able to stop the fire’s advance just a few feet short of the houses. CFD said the fire was eventually brought fully under control by 8 p.m. and burned a total of 75 acres.

Meanwhile, at about 6 p.m., Corvallis firefighters were also sent out to a reported house fire on Conser Place, a built-up residential neighborhood with several houses next to each other. Due to the grass fire near Colorado Lake Drive, CFD said they could only respond with one fire truck and two ambulances, but firefighters on the scene quickly realized they would need more resources to fight the fire.

CFD said five fire crews and their vehicles were sent from the grass fire to the house fire, with crews changing out of their wildland gear and into structure fire gear while on the way to the house fire. By the time they got to the scene, one house was fully engulfed in a fire that had also spread to the attic of a neighboring home, firefighters said. CFD said the crews were able to stop the fire at both homes, and no residents were hurt.

Corvallis Fire Department said the two fires required the full firefighting resources of several agencies in a three-county area, and demonstrated the significant fire danger posed by high heat and dry weather.

“We were able to bring both incidents under control thanks to the incredible work by CFD crews, all of our mutual aid partners, and the off-duty Corvallis firefighters who were called back in to assist,” said Corvallis Fire Chief Ben Janes. “If it not for the exceptional work by our staff and the assistance from agencies in Linn, Benton and Polk counties, we would have lost many more structures.”

CFD said the grass fire seems to have started due to heavy agricultural equipment. The cause of the house fire is still being investigated.