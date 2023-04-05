Single-vehicle crash in Douglas County claims life of Oakland man, OSP says

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. – An Oakland man died Monday morning after crashing his vehicle on Highway 38 in Douglas County, said Oregon State Police officials.
Authorities said Kevin Lee Obrien, 66, of Oakland was traveling westbound at 7:40 a.m. on April 3 when his Dodge Caravan drifted onto the westbound shoulder for unknown reasons and into the ditch near milepost 24. Obrien’s vehicle struck the earth surrounding an intersecting driveway’s culvert, OSP officials said.
Police officials said evidence collected at the scene and witness statements reported that Obrien’s vehicle became airborne and then rolled down the shoulder and westbound lane of the highway before coming to a stop.
O’Brien was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, OSP officials said.
The crash is under continued investigation, police officials said. OSP also said the roadway remained clear during their investigation.