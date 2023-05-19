Single-vehicle crash near Reedsport claims Florence woman, OSP says

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A single-vehicle crash about eight miles east of Reedsport claimed the life of a Florence woman on Wednesday afternoon, Oregon State Police officials said.
OSP said they responded to the crash near milepost 8 at about noon on May 17. Betty Ann Hodges, 79, of Florence, was traveling westbound on Highway 38 in a PT Cruiser when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, authorities said. Police said the vehicle crashed into a tree and to an uncontrolled rest and Hodges was declared dead at the scene, police said.
OSP said Hodges was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Highway 38 was affected for about three hours during the on-scene investigation, state police officials said.