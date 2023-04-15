Sip and Seams shop pops-up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Sip and Seams pop-up shop opened for the weekend in Springfield. The consignment shop experience focuses on empowering women, sustainability, and shopping.
According to Earth.org, Americans throw away 81.5 pounds of clothes per person per year.
Sip and Seams lets women in the community sign up to consign their high fashion clothes and accessories. But the shop also had snacks and champagne for shoppers, allowing them a chance to socialize as well.
Tiffany Edwards was able to experience it as a shopper and volunteer, and the unique setting resonated with her.
"So rather than donating to a different local charity, which I do frequently, this was a way to kind of create a fun event around it," Edwards said. "And then also as a shopper to be able to shop amongst folks that are doing the same thing for the same reasons."
The experience has also left an impact on her going forward.
"And so I think for a lot of my specific items, this is definitely a place where I'll be considering as I'm done with something and I want to give it a new home and someone else might enjoy it,” Edwards said. “I think this is another option that I'll be thinking about. Because it's a way to give back, and a neat way to kind of participate.”
After the sale concludes, all the items not purchased will be donated to the “Hope and Safety Alliance,” a non-profit providing service to survivors of domestic violence in Lane County.