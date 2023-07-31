Siuslaw National Forest fire danger level increased to 'very high'

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forest Service officials have raised the fire danger level on the Siuslaw National Forest from ‘high’ to ‘very high’ due to increasingly dry weather conditions, authorities said.
Forest officials said that conditions are historically dry on the coast range, having received no measurable precipitation since May. A fire danger level of ‘very high’ reflects the ease with which fires can start from all causes and how they can rapidly spread, the Forest Service said.
Forest officials said that under these conditions, fires can rapidly grow to high levels of intensity that are difficult to control and larger and longer-lasting. This summer season, Oregon has seen a dramatic increase in human-caused fires compared to 2022, according to the Forest Service.
All public use restrictions remain in effect for the prevention of human-caused fires, Siuslaw National Forest officials said. Forest officials said that all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any open fires are prohibited outside of designated campgrounds.
Forest Service officials said the only exemptions are for sand camping campfires in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation area.
Details on fire restrictions can be followed online, and all wildfires should be reported by calling 911, authorities said.