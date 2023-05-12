 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if
possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Siuslaw National Forest officials announce Tahkenitch boat ramp closure

Tahkenitch boat ramp closure

REEDSPORT, Ore. – U.S. Forest Service officials said on May 11 that the Tahkenitch boat ramp, located off Highway 101 north of Reedsport, has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

“I recognize that this is a popular recreation site which provides boating access to Tahkenitch Lake, but public safety is a priority,” said Central Coast District Ranger Michele Holman. “We’re working as quickly as possible to find a solution, but the damage is rather extensive. This may be a long-term closure.”

A large hole has developed between the ramp’s two concrete slabs, Forest Service officials said. Siuslaw National Forest officials said increased seasonal boating use in recent weeks has widened the hole, which could pose a safety hazard to boaters as they unload their watercraft.

The dock and parking area will remain open, Forest Service officials said. Siuslaw National Forest officials said boats may be launched at the Tahkenitch Campround and Day Use area about ¼ mile south on Highway 101.

Forest Service Officials are coordinating repairs with the Oregon State Marine Board. The Tahkenitch boat ramp is on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, officials said.

For more information, contact the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area at 541-271-6000 or visit the Siuslaw National Forest online.

