Siuslaw National Forest officials announce Tahkenitch boat ramp closure

REEDSPORT, Ore. – U.S. Forest Service officials said on May 11 that the Tahkenitch boat ramp, located off Highway 101 north of Reedsport, has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.
“I recognize that this is a popular recreation site which provides boating access to Tahkenitch Lake, but public safety is a priority,” said Central Coast District Ranger Michele Holman. “We’re working as quickly as possible to find a solution, but the damage is rather extensive. This may be a long-term closure.”
A large hole has developed between the ramp’s two concrete slabs, Forest Service officials said. Siuslaw National Forest officials said increased seasonal boating use in recent weeks has widened the hole, which could pose a safety hazard to boaters as they unload their watercraft.
The dock and parking area will remain open, Forest Service officials said. Siuslaw National Forest officials said boats may be launched at the Tahkenitch Campround and Day Use area about ¼ mile south on Highway 101.
Forest Service Officials are coordinating repairs with the Oregon State Marine Board. The Tahkenitch boat ramp is on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, officials said.
For more information, contact the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area at 541-271-6000 or visit the Siuslaw National Forest online.