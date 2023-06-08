Siuslaw, Willamette National Forests raise fire danger level to 'moderate'

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Siuslaw and Willamette National Forest officials said they have moved the fire danger level from ‘low’ to ‘moderate’ as of June 7 due to weather conditions.
A historically dry spring and unseasonably warm temperatures have necessitated the action as a notice for increased vigilance on public lands due to increasing fire risk, forest officials said.
“From the coast to the Cascade mountains, there’s been little rainfall over the last month,” said Eric Miller, Acting Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Organization. “We’ve already had small fires on both National Forest managed land and near-by state and private lands in northwest Oregon. Our fire crews and aviation resources stand ready, but we need the public’s help to decrease human-caused fire starts.”
Forest officials said that while there are currently no public use restrictions in place for fire, caution is urged while recreating in the woods. Campfires should be kept small in a pre-existing or robust fire ring and at least five feet away from flammable materials, including overhanging tree limbs, officials said. Forest officials said a shovel and water should be in immediate reach.
Campfires should never be left unattended and any burning material should be cold to the touch before leaving the area, national forest officials said.
Forest officials advise the public to monitor current fire restrictions before visiting public forest lands, national forest officials said. To report a wildfire, call 911.
Additional fire information can be found on the Siuslaw National Forest and Willamette National Forest websites.