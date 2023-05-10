Six DUII arrests made in Benton County over three-day period, officials say

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported six arrests for motorists driving under the influence of intoxicants over a three-day period beginning last Thursday, according to their Facebook page.
Authorities said a deputy stopped Lisa Weber, 40, of Salem, on May 4 at 10:34 p.m. on Highway 99 West near Payne Road in Corvallis after two witnesses called in reports of an impaired driver. BCSO officials said that they received calls from two separate witnesses who reported Weber driving dangerously, with speeds ranging from 35 to 65 miles per hour.
Weber was arrested for DUII-drugs, reckless endangering, tampering with drug records, possession of less than 40 pills of oxycodone, and reckless driving, authorities said. BCSO officials said Weber was also cited for a possession of oxycodone violation, failure to drive within her lane, and failure to dim her vehicle’s high-beam headlamps. Weber, whose blood-alcohol content was .00%, consented to a urine analysis for drugs, police said.
BCSO stopped Isaac David Baral, 27, of Albany, on May 5 at about 12:50 a.m. near NE Conifer Boulevard and NE Lancaster Street in Corvallis, authorities said. Deputies arrested Baral for DUII and reckless driving, sheriff’s officials said. BCSO officials said that a breath sample provided by Baral showed a BAC of 0.15%.
At 1:33 a.m. on May 6, a deputy stopped Andrew John Wilson, 21, of Happy Valley, for being unable to maintain its lane at NW 13th Street and NW Harrison Boulevard, deputies said. Authorities said that Wilson, whose BAC was 0.17%, was arrested, cited and released for DUII and reckless driving.
BCSO officials said a deputy stopped Grant Webb, 25, of Turner, on May 6, at 3:07 a.m. on NE Arnold Avenue near NE Laurel Drive in Adair Village for turning into the oncoming lane of travel and speeding. The deputy determined Webb was impaired, and Webb refused a breath test, authorities said. BCSO said a search warrant was obtained to obtain a blood sample.
Webb, who also had an outstanding Benton County warrant for two counts of misdemeanor DUII, was arrested for DUII, authorities said.
Also arrested for DUII on May 6 were Nyle Buddy Foxlucas, 18, of Albany, and Alexander Gary Marincovich, 20, of Corvallis, authorities said.