Skarlatos concedes race for House of Representatives

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Alek Skarlatos, the Republican candidate for Oregon’s fourth congressional district in the national House of Representatives, has conceded defeat in the race against his Democratic opponent, Val Hoyle.
Skarlatos congratulated Hoyle on her apparent victory in the evening of November 10 after the Associated Press called the race in her favor. In a statement, Skarlatos said:
"I also want to thank all of my supporters who always stood behind me, especially through extremely vicious and personal attacks against my character, and it’s something I will always be incredibly grateful for.”
Skarlatos stated that he has always been passionate about properly managing Oregon forests, as well as helping Oregon veterans. Despite his apparent defeat, Skarlatos voiced a commitment to achieving those goals using avenues outside of elected office, and said he looks forward to what the future holds.
The Associated Press called the fourth congressional district race at 5:47 p.m. on November 10. When the AP called the race, unofficial vote totals from the Oregon Secretary of State showed Val Hoyle with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos’s 138,544 with 87% of votes counted. The election results will not be officially known until December 15, when the Secretary of State certifies the election, but it seems unlikely that Skarlatos will be able to catch up to Hoyle’s vote total.