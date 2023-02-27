'Skid Row CEO' talks to Junction City students as police and school disrtict work together to takle mental health

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 inch tonight. Another round of snow is expected early Tuesday morning with additional 1 to 2 inches accumulation. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will vary between sea level and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&