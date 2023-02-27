'Skid Row CEO' talks to Junction City students as police and school disrtict work together to takle mental health

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Junction City police and school district officials are teaming up to tackle mental health.
Joe Roberts, known as "The Skid Row CEO," spoke to students about his incredible story of going from a drug addiction and homelessness to being a successful CEO.
"Getting to tell students today that my story is a story about possibility, really, thanks to a police interaction that went well," Roberts said.
Roberts is from Vancouver, and lost his dad at an early age. Things quickly began to spiral downhill when his stepfather came into the picture.
"Early childhood trauma, unresolved grief, the abuse of a stepfather," Roberts said.
So, he turned to drugs. For two years, he was living on the streets as an addict with no hope. But then something happened in the spring of 1991.
"I was held up in my mom's basement, and I was armed. A police officer was called, and all they knew was somebody was suicidal and dissonant. That interaction could have gone horribly wrong. In fact, we see those examples of them going wrong quite often," Roberts said.
But, it's what the police officer, who showed up on scene, did that got Roberts to where he is today.
"That police officer was 20 to 30 years ahead of the mental health curve, and he defused that dangerous situation. Instead of that ending poorly for me, I got a second chance," Roberts said.
For the first time in a long time, Roberts said he felt heard and seen, and from that point forward, he started cleaning up his life.
"I went back to school, graduated with honors, and went back into the business world and absolutely crushed it," Roberts said.
Now, he's paying it forward, sharing his story of resilience all across the country, hoping to change the trajectory for the younger generation by bringing awareness to mental health and positive police interactions.
"I try to relate that lived experience to students and say, 'I don't know what the last couple of years for you has been like, but this is what it was like for me, and these are some of the choices I made, but this is the trajectory it took me on.' I'm looking for common ground in the audience," Roberts said.
Chief Bob Morris with the Junction City Police department said they're working to create a stronger bond between their department and students all across the community.
"We've dedicated a lot of time in training our officers in de-escalation techniques, mental illness, the issues of homelessness, suicidal, and things alike. We want all people to recognize that the police are there to support and help them, not serving some kind of adversary role," Morris said.
Morris said they're working closely with Junction City school district superintendent Troy Stoops to make this a reality.
"He's been phenomenal to work with, and we've integrated a large number of programs and efforts within the school district to try and reach kids," Morris said.
Stoops said when Morris brought the idea of bringing Roberts in to talk with the students, it was a no-brainer. They packed the gym full of students first thing Monday morning.
"We've worked really close with Chief Morris and the police department to align our goals and focus on the families that we serve," Stoops said.
Stoops said a perfect example of that is bringing in Roberts, so students can hear firsthand that attitude can have a big impact on your life.
"Roberts's focus is really our focus as well. It's always nice to see messages firsthand and for people to share those real experiences and tie together the lessons we're trying to teach. We focus heavily on social and emotional health issues, and to have Roberts come in, it really reinforces the work that we're doing, not only for our kids, but his message was just as strong for adults as well," Stoops said.
Freshman Eva Buenau said she's thankful Roberts came to speak to them.
"The way that he was able to come back from that and help youth especially but also people suffering and educating people, I think that's really inspiring," Buenau said.
Senior William Jamerson said the message serves as a wake-up call.
"It's really inspirational that you can get that far down and still come back up," Jamerson said.
Roberts said it's all about meeting someone where they are at, saying he never had that growing up, which ultimately led to his downfall. He hopes to open his parents' eyes, saying it all starts at home.
"Coach many steps; we are too focused on the big result. Support their next action, speak possibility into their life. I'm here today, not because I'm special or because I pulled my socks up, but because my possibility was fostered, it was spoken to," Roberts said.