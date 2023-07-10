Small plane pilot survives crash near Coquille

COQUILLE, Ore. – Authorities said the pilot of a small plane survived a crash that happened near Coquille on Saturday afternoon.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said the CCSO and Coquille Fire Department responded at about 2:33 p.m. on July 8 to a downed aircraft in a field near North Bank Lane. The plane’s pilot, identified as Raymond Kimball, was the only person on board and was transported to Bay Area Hospital, CCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said that the National Traffic Safety Board will conduct an investigation of the crash.