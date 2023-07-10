 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Small plane pilot survives crash near Coquille

  • Updated
  • 0
Coquille small plane crash

COQUILLE, Ore. – Authorities said the pilot of a small plane survived a crash that happened near Coquille on Saturday afternoon.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said the CCSO and Coquille Fire Department responded at about 2:33 p.m. on July 8 to a downed aircraft in a field near North Bank Lane. The plane’s pilot, identified as Raymond Kimball, was the only person on board and was transported to Bay Area Hospital, CCSO officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said that the National Traffic Safety Board will conduct an investigation of the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you