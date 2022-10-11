Small wildfires put out as warm temperatures prolong fire season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several relatively small wildland fires were put out Monday as unseasonably warm temperatures dry out fuels and prolong the most intense part of fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.
According to the DFPA, three relatively small fires were identified and contained on Monday, October 10. One was the McGinnis Fire, a quarter-acre brush fire near the Galesville Reservoir in Azalea that officials say started at 4:45 p.m. and was contained by 1 p.m. Another was the Brown Street Fire, a quarter-acre grass fire in Glendale that the DFPA says was dealt with by 5 p.m. after a 1.5-hour containment effort. The last one was the Elk Creek Fire, a 3-acre wildfire near Elkton that officials say started at 4 p.m. and is still ongoing, but not spreading, as of the morning of October 11. The DFPA says efforts to contain these fires were carried out by local and county fire districts, and the causes of these fire are still under investigation. Officials say these fires do not pose a risk to homes or property.
The DFPA reminds the public that although the summer fire season is over, fire season is still active. Higher than usual heat has left fuels dry and provided ample opportunity for a fire to start if precautions aren’t taken. The DFPA says to follow local restrictions on land usage and to utilize the best fire prevention practices.