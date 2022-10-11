 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5
to 7 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Small wildfires put out as warm temperatures prolong fire season

  • Updated
  • 0
DFPA

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several relatively small wildland fires were put out Monday as unseasonably warm temperatures dry out fuels and prolong the most intense part of fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.

According to the DFPA, three relatively small fires were identified and contained on Monday, October 10. One was the McGinnis Fire, a quarter-acre brush fire near the Galesville Reservoir in Azalea that officials say started at 4:45 p.m. and was contained by 1 p.m. Another was the Brown Street Fire, a quarter-acre grass fire in Glendale that the DFPA says was dealt with by 5 p.m. after a 1.5-hour containment effort. The last one was the Elk Creek Fire, a 3-acre wildfire near Elkton that officials say started at 4 p.m. and is still ongoing, but not spreading, as of the morning of October 11. The DFPA says efforts to contain these fires were carried out by local and county fire districts, and the causes of these fire are still under investigation. Officials say these fires do not pose a risk to homes or property.

The DFPA reminds the public that although the summer fire season is over, fire season is still active. Higher than usual heat has left fuels dry and provided ample opportunity for a fire to start if precautions aren’t taken. The DFPA says to follow local restrictions on land usage and to utilize the best fire prevention practices.

Tags

Recommended for you