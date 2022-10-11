Smoky skies remain a problem for Oakridge residents

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Weeks after residents returned to Oakridge following an evacuation order for the Cedar Creek Fire, many are struggling to adjust to the poor air quality.
Cody McCloud, an attendant at a Mobil gas station in the Oakridge area, said that dealing with the smoky skies has been the toughest part of his job.
"Sometimes the west wind blows in the afternoon, and it blows it out of here somewhat, it just depends which way the wind's blowing... otherwise we get this,” he said. “You can't even see the hills."
The air quality in the area has been unhealthy at best recently, often rising into the hazardous category. This means people should be extra careful and avoid staying outside for prolonged periods of time.
McCloud isn’t able to do that based on his work responsibilities and says he’s doing everything he can to stay safe.
"I was having adverse effects and my wife insisted that I wear a mask, which was smart, so I do wear a mask,'' he said.
Mary Gustafson was getting gas at the Mobil station, headed towards Eugene and hoping for a breath of fresh air on arrival. Gustafson said the past month has been full of unwanted, but necessary, adjustments.
"I do not go outside during the day if it's smoky if I can help it,” she said. “I wear a mask when I go to the grocery store. In the evenings, it's usually clear enough that I can walk my dog."
She said she’s been dealing with a few symptoms related to the smoke and is excited for the day things clear up.
Kurt Kluessendorf moved to Oakridge about two weeks ago and expressed similar feelings about the air quality.
"I get up in the morning, and [I] open the door and it's like [I’m] in a bonfire. The first thing I do is walk out and start coughing,” Kluessendorf said. “I hope it clears up pretty quickly."
On Tuesday morning, October 11, the Cedar Creek Fire was reported to be 38% contained.