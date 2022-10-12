SNAP benefits receive cost-of-living increase

SALEM, Ore. -- SNAP benefits will be worth about 12% more starting in October due to the increased cost of living, government officials said.
According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will automatically see more benefits in the month of October. ODHS says the permanent change totals up to about a 12% increase for most families. Officials say the maximum benefit for a two-person household has increased to $516, and the maximum benefit for a four-person household has increased to $939.
ODHS says SNAP benefits are adjusted by the federal government each October based on the amount of money needed to support what they call a basic standard of living. ODHS officials say this year’s increase was driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the rising cost of food. Officials encourage Oregonians struggling to meet their basic needs to contact government partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for more help.