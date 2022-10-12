 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

SNAP benefits receive cost-of-living increase

SALEM, Ore. -- SNAP benefits will be worth about 12% more starting in October due to the increased cost of living, government officials said.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will automatically see more benefits in the month of October. ODHS says the permanent change totals up to about a 12% increase for most families. Officials say the maximum benefit for a two-person household has increased to $516, and the maximum benefit for a four-person household has increased to $939.

ODHS says SNAP benefits are adjusted by the federal government each October based on the amount of money needed to support what they call a basic standard of living. ODHS officials say this year’s increase was driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the rising cost of food. Officials encourage Oregonians struggling to meet their basic needs to contact government partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for more help.

