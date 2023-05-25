Snapping turtle captured by wildlife officials in Harrisburg pasture

HARRSIBURG, Ore. – State wildlife officials captured a 25-pound snapping turtle that was found wandering in a Harrisburg pasture late last month, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
ODFW said since it is illegal to purchase, possess, transport or release snapping turtles without a special state-issued license, wildlife officials believe this turtle arrived through illegal wildlife trafficking channels. Snapping turtles may aggressively bite when threatened, and have powerful jaws and sharp beaks, wildlife officials said.
“This turtle had a head the size of a baseball, and a neck he could extend at least ten inches from his shell,” Brooks said. “You wouldn’t want to run into something like this if you were out fishing. You definitely wouldn’t want your dog to find it.”
Wildlife officials estimated this example, which was found on April 28, as 14 inches wide, 20 inches long, and is estimated at more than 30 years old. Turtles are among the most widely trafficked animals around the globe, ODFW said.
State wildlife officials said that releasing an invasive species into native wetlands is a criminally citable offense.
ODFW is also working to raising awareness of poaching issues through collaborations with state agencies, sportsmen and conservationists, landowners and recreationists, state wildlife officials said.
For more information on ODFW’s Stop Poaching campaign, email Yvonne.L.Shaw@odfw.oregon.gov. To report crimes against fish wildlife or habitat, report incidents to the Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-452-7888 or via email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.