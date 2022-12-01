Snow resorts opening as winter weather arrives

EUGENE, Ore. -- With the arrival of winter weather and more snow on the horizon, ski resorts are beginning to open across the state.
Ski resort workers like Greg Pack, the general manager of Mount Hood Meadows, have high hopes for another great year for skiing and snowboarding. As the resort prepares to host thousands of visitors, Pack says their number one priority is safety. In fact, their staff spent most of the off season making sure their ski lifts are safe and ready for the winter. Pack is hoping for mostly natural snow this year, but he says the snow guns are ready to beef up the slopes if the need arises.
“The snowmaking just helps us in some critical spots,” Pack said. “We don't have a big snow making system but we can harvest some snow from our parking lots. We put it in a snowcat with a dump truck trailer on it then drive it out to our critical areas, dump it, and then let mother nature cover the top of it.”
Having the right gear is crucial to making your trip to the slopes as enjoyable as possible. Fortunately, there are plenty of local snow sports shops to get kitted out in. One such shop is Berg’s Ski and Snowboard Shop in Eugene. They have all the winter essentials, including skis, snowboards, jackets, gloves and more, and they say they’re excited for the snow season to start.
“We are super excited because we knew the snow was coming, we just didn't know exactly when, and now it's coming this weekend, and we're just ecstatic, because it's going to be about two or three feet and that should get everyone open,” said Svein Berg of Berg’s Ski and Snowboard Shop.