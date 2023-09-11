Social media post led to arrest of two men who allegedly attempted to sell stolen property

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Authorities said that a social media post led to an investigation that ended in the arrest of two men on Sunday for allegedly selling stolen property.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 8:20 a.m. on September 10 to a report of a generator stolen from campers who were staying at the Myrtle Wood Factory in the Hauser area of North Bend, deputies said. CCSO officials said the victim contacted the seller who had advertised the generator on Facebook Marketplace, set up a meeting as an interested buyer, and then relayed this information to sheriff’s deputies.
A deputy responded to Coos County Park in Lakeside and located a vehicle with two men inside, authorities said. CCSO said the deputy contacted the two men, identified as Matthew Wagner, 31, and Gage Campbell, 26, and immediately noticed the generator along with several Milwaukee tools marked with engraving and a set of bolt cutters in the back seat of the vehicle. Wagner’s name was associated with the Facebook account selling the generator, deputies said.
Authorities said the deputy’s investigation led to the arrest of Wagner and Campbell for second-degree theft (value greater than $100 but less than $1,000) and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime. Campbell was released at the scene with criminal citations mandating he appear in court, while Wagner was booked and released at the Coos County Jail in accordance with Senate Bill 48, CCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said that after the stolen tools were returned to the business that owned them, the deputy learned that the windows of several of the business’s work vehicles had been broken. Additional multiple charges have been referred to the Coos County District Attorney, the CCSO said.