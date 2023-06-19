Solar panel fire scorches roof of Corvallis Boys and Girls Club

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Several solar panels were melted in a fire that started on the roof of the Boys and Girls Club in Corvallis on Saturday afternoon, the Corvallis Fire Department reported.
The Corvallis Fire Department reported on June 17 that crews had responded to the Corvallis Boys and Girls Club for reports of a structure fire. Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found thick smoke billowing from heavy flames on the roof of the building. The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, and more firefighters were dispatched to try and contain the fire.
CFD said their investigation determined that some components of the roof-mounted solar panel system were at the epicenter of the fire, with several panels actively burning. CFD said they were able to put out the fire after isolating the electrical system.
Firefighters said they were able to keep the fire contained to the roof of the building, and no one was hurt as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said. CFD thanked neighboring fire departments from Albany, Monroe, Philomath and Adair Village for sending resources to help with the fire and to cover the rest of town.