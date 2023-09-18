SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup volunteers collect more than 20,000 pounds of trash

PORTLAND, Ore. – Volunteers throughout the state came together over two weeks to help cleanup Oregon’s beaches, waterways, and neighborhoods, according to the non-profit SOLVE.
SOLVE officials said that more than 1,500 volunteers helped clean up litter, debris, remove invasive plant species and clean up natural habitats between September 9 and September 17. The 2023 SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup saw volunteers collect about 20,000 pounds of litter and marine debris, organizers said. SOLVE officials said event sites were held in locations ranging from the Oregon Coast to Portland, the Willamette Valley, and locations in both central and southern Oregon.
“This year, it is not only about the numbers though”, says Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE. “We are truly impressed with the caliber of events. The event organizers have excelled in uniting their communities, creating days filled with family enjoyment, educational components, and meaningful activities. For example, an environmental justice-focused children’s entertainment group (Your Song My Song) organized a family event with live music at the Central Coast of Oregon with their local art foundation followed by a joint beach cleanup. And the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection celebrated the opening of their Astoria chapter with the screening of “Last of the ancient rainforests” documentary and an open discussion before their beach cleanup event.”
SOLVE officials said that 80% of marine debris on beaches and in the ocean come from inland sources that include rivers and street drains. As the rainy season approaches, the risk of litter making its way to the Pacific Ocean via sewers and the Willamette River increases, the nonprofit said.
This year’s event was held in partnership with Subaru of Portland. More information on SOLVE can be found on their website.