SOLVE to host annual beach clean-up events along Oregon's coast for Earth Day

OREGON COAST – In honor of Earth Day, volunteers along Oregon’s coast will have multiple opportunities this Saturday to help keep Oregon clean and beautiful.
SOLVE is hosting 150 events statewide on April 22 this year, 30 of which will be held along the coast. Each of SOLVE’s beach clean-ups will have check-in points for those that would like to volunteer to help.
“Cleaning up the beaches is really critical especially with the microplastics that are on our shores,” said Kris Carico, chief executive officer of SOLVE, “so marine debris and just plastic in general breaks down into little micro pieces which end up being ingested by animals which ultimately can be ingested by humans as well, just finding all microplastics all over the waters and river streams.
SOLVE expects about 3,000 volunteers to turn out this year for the coastal clean-up effort, which they’ve been holding since 1984. Winter storms have left a lot of debris behind, making the timing perfect for the events.
“We have about 150 events across the state ,” Carico said, “with about 30 on the coast and we expect about 3,000 volunteers to come out and work alongside fellow community members to take care of this beautiful state we live in.”
SOLVE holds volunteer events throughout the year, and those interested can seek out those opportunities by visiting their website.