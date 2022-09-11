Some areas near Cedar Creek Fire reduced to Level 2 evacuation notice

OAKRIDGE, Ore.-- Some areas near Cedar Creek Fire have been downgraded to a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice.
These include:
- Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River
- The City of Westfir
Other areas remain at Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices.
Those include:
- High Prairie area, including all of High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, and Huckleberry Lane
- Westfir-Oakridge Road from Westfir city limits to Roberts Road
- McFarland Road
- Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road, and Oakridge east of Salmon Creek
- Hills Creek Reservoir area south of Highway 58 and Greenwaters Park
Highway 58 will remain closed from milepost 36 to milepost 70.
Lane County Sheriff's Office would like to remind people that while every effort is being made to protect communities in Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie, it is possible conditions may require moving back to Level 3.
For the most up to date evacuation levels related to the Cedar Creek Fire, click HERE.
