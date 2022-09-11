 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
breaking

Some areas near Cedar Creek Fire reduced to Level 2 evacuation notice

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore.-- Some areas near Cedar Creek Fire have been downgraded to a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice. 

These include:

  • Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River 
  • The City of Westfir 

Other areas remain at Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices.

Those include:

  • High Prairie area, including all of High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, and Huckleberry Lane 
  • Westfir-Oakridge Road from Westfir city limits to Roberts Road
  • McFarland Road
  • Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road, and Oakridge east of Salmon Creek
  • Hills Creek Reservoir area south of Highway 58 and Greenwaters Park
Evacuation Level Map 9-11-22.JPG

Highway 58 will remain closed from milepost 36 to milepost 70.

Lane County Sheriff's Office would like to remind people that while every effort is being made to protect communities in Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie, it is possible conditions may require moving back to Level 3.

For the most up to date evacuation levels related to the Cedar Creek Fire, click HERE.

Stay with KEZI for the latest updates.

Recommended for you