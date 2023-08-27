 Skip to main content
Some evacuation reductions set for Bedrock Fire

  • Updated
Bedrock Fire

Credit: Bedrock Fire 2023 Facebook page.

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- The Lane County Sheriff's Office released a set of evacuation level reductions Sunday.

The following areas are being reduced to a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notification:

-   Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4.0

-   Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road

-   Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek

Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area.

The following areas remain on a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notification:

-  Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek

-  Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula

Level 2 means: You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

 

