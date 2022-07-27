Some low-level offenders could be off the hook as Lane County DA's office faces staffing crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Some low-level offenders could get off the hook in Lane County as the District Attorney's office continues to face a staffing crisis.
D.A. Patty Perlow said the decision to reinstate a "No File" policy for non-violent Class C felonies and low-level misdemeanor crimes wasn't easy. Under the "No File" policy, some low-level offenders will not have criminal charges filed against them.
“Our streets are less safe; crime has gone on the rise,” Perlow said. “We have to put our emphasis on crimes of violence first. I'm sure everyone has heard of the crisis in public defense; but no one is paying attention to the other side of that.”
Perlow said because they've so many prosecutors have quit or moved to other opportunities in the last several months, they're unable to manage the current case load.
"There have been six who left in the last eight months, and so to try and replace them, we’ve hired entry level,” Perlow said. “I have three lawyers with less than three months of experience handling our cases, so we cannot sustain the caseload we have."
Perlow said the “No File” list includes offenses like disorderly conducts, driving while suspended misdemeanors, failure to register as a sex offender misdemeanors, low level property or drug felonies, first-degree theft and criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of vehicles.
“We will continue to file on repeat property offenders and we will continue to file all cases that involve victimization of the elderly,” Perlow said.
Perlow said there are multiple things that have ultimately led to this decision. But the increased crime rates within the community is a major factor.
“The crime rates are going up because of the decimalization of drugs in the state of Oregon,” Perlow said. “People who are high are not in their right mind necessarily, and many are committing crimes of violence while under the influence of hard drugs. They are stealing to pay for drugs. Drugs didn’t become free when they became decriminalized.”
Perlow said another big factor is her staff leaving due to big work loads and low pay.
“For example, a lawyer here who was a DDA2, the last to give their notice of resignation, is going to be making $25,000 a year more at the Oregon Department of Justice with a lower case volume,” Perlow said. “I can’t compete with that. My lawyers salaries need to be comparable to lawyers doing comparable work to keep them feeling valued.”
As for solutions, Perlow said there are many steps to take, starting with funding.
"We will work through this and get back to a level of true public safety to the community,” Perlow said. “But we need support from the ground level. From the laws that are enacted or repealed, to funding and to supports from the Lane County Board of Commissioners. We need a better investment in all aspects of public safety."
Perlow said back in 2012, they put this “No File” policy into place and said there were some tragic consequences that still stick with her today.
"There was a police officer who was killed in California from somebody who had been arrested by Eugene police, and I made the decision to not file the charges,” Perlow said. “And so, I can't say they would have been held in custody. I just have to think had that not been the circumstance, could there have been a different outcome?”
Perlow said when she was appointed D.A. in 2015, she was really proud to get rid of the “No File” list.
“We were receiving grant funding to fund lawyers in this office and managed to file every prosecutable offense that came into the office,” Perlow said. “But now, we just unable to manage that work load.”
She is hopeful this won’t last long.
“I want to have my office be a good partner in keeping the community safe, and so it’s really frustrating to me,” Perlow said.
Perlow says she hopes re-instating this "No File" list will relieve some pressure on the system right now, giving enough time for the new lawyers to get fully trained.
“Once we get them trained up, be able to get them to where they can handle this crushing volume of cases that they’re required to handle,” Perlow said. “Then once we are fully staffed and the revolving door of losing people ends, then we can come back to prosecuting every viable case that comes through our doors.”
This is a hard pill to swallow for some community members like Alexandra Dalton, who has personally been in situations where now, they’d be affected by this “No File” list.
"I've had a past with people who are sexual offenders, so I'm not a big fan of people not being registered because I'd like the community to be safe,” Dalton said. “Makes me sad.”