Some low-level offenders could be off the hook as Lane County DA's office faces staffing crisis

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 70% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s or lower Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s
most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of
the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.org
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Some low-level offenders could be off the hook as Lane County DA's office faces staffing crisis

  • Updated
  • 0

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Some low-level offenders could get off the hook in Lane County as the District Attorney's office continues to face a staffing crisis.

D.A. Patty Perlow said the decision to reinstate a "No File" policy for non-violent Class C felonies and low-level misdemeanor crimes wasn't easy. Under the "No File" policy, some low-level offenders will not have criminal charges filed against them.

“Our streets are less safe; crime has gone on the rise,” Perlow said. “We have to put our emphasis on crimes of violence first. I'm sure everyone has heard of the crisis in public defense; but no one is paying attention to the other side of that.”

Perlow said because they've so many prosecutors have quit or moved to other opportunities in the last several months, they're unable to manage the current case load.

"There have been six who left in the last eight months, and so to try and replace them, we’ve hired entry level,” Perlow said. “I have three lawyers with less than three months of experience handling our cases, so we cannot sustain the caseload we have."

Perlow said the “No File” list includes offenses like disorderly conducts, driving while suspended misdemeanors, failure to register as a sex offender misdemeanors, low level property or drug felonies, first-degree theft and criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of vehicles.

“We will continue to file on repeat property offenders and we will continue to file all cases that involve victimization of the elderly,” Perlow said.

Perlow said there are multiple things that have ultimately led to this decision. But the increased crime rates within the community is a major factor.

“The crime rates are going up because of the decimalization of drugs in the state of Oregon,” Perlow said. “People who are high are not in their right mind necessarily, and many are committing crimes of violence while under the influence of hard drugs. They are stealing to pay for drugs. Drugs didn’t become free when they became decriminalized.”

Perlow said another big factor is her staff leaving due to big work loads and low pay.

“For example, a lawyer here who was a DDA2, the last to give their notice of resignation, is going to be making $25,000 a year more at the Oregon Department of Justice with a lower case volume,” Perlow said. “I can’t compete with that. My lawyers salaries need to be comparable to lawyers doing comparable work to keep them feeling valued.”

No file list

As for solutions, Perlow said there are many steps to take, starting with funding.

"We will work through this and get back to a level of true public safety to the community,” Perlow said. “But we need support from the ground level. From the laws that are enacted or repealed, to funding and to supports from the Lane County Board of Commissioners. We need a better investment in all aspects of public safety."

Perlow said back in 2012, they put this “No File” policy into place and said there were some tragic consequences that still stick with her today.

"There was a police officer who was killed in California from somebody who had been arrested by Eugene police, and I made the decision to not file the charges,” Perlow said. “And so, I can't say they would have been held in custody. I just have to think had that not been the circumstance, could there have been a different outcome?”

Perlow said when she was appointed D.A. in 2015, she was really proud to get rid of the “No File” list.

“We were receiving grant funding to fund lawyers in this office and managed to file every prosecutable offense that came into the office,” Perlow said. “But now, we just unable to manage that work load.”

She is hopeful this won’t last long.

“I want to have my office be a good partner in keeping the community safe, and so it’s really frustrating to me,” Perlow said.

Perlow says she hopes re-instating this "No File" list will relieve some pressure on the system right now, giving enough time for the new lawyers to get fully trained.

“Once we get them trained up, be able to get them to where they can handle this crushing volume of cases that they’re required to handle,” Perlow said. “Then once we are fully staffed and the revolving door of losing people ends, then we can come back to prosecuting every viable case that comes through our doors.”

This is a hard pill to swallow for some community members like Alexandra Dalton, who has personally been in situations where now, they’d be affected by this “No File” list.

"I've had a past with people who are sexual offenders, so I'm not a big fan of people not being registered because I'd like the community to be safe,” Dalton said. “Makes me sad.”

Tags

Recommended for you