Some restaurant workers enjoying serving people from around the world during Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several restaurant owners in Eugene said they're enjoying serving people from around the world.
Amanda Watts has owned Mandy's Family Restaurant for three years, and says it's been quite a ride, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandy's Family Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, specializing in home style meals.
She said local residents, athletes, and track fans are enjoying their pancakes, eggs benedict, burgers, pastrami, brisket, pulled pork, and so much more.
Watts said people from out of town have been most interested in trying local products.
"It's been so exciting, I mean, we weren't sure what was going to happen. We met the nicest people," Watts said. "I mean the athletes came about a week earlier and these last couple of days it's been quieter in the morning because, I believe they've been at the games, and then we've been really busy with out of towners. It's been so fun. Everybody's so happy to see Eugene."
She said the restaurant's summer menu items are now available just in time for Oregon22.
The restaurant is currently open from 8 a.m. until midnight. Watts said she's hoping to go back to 24 hour service for the first time since the pandemic started in the next few months.
At Cornucopia Restaurant, bar manager Garren Teed says there's great service and great food. He's excited to serve customers who live locally and those from around the world during Oregon22.
Like some other restaurants in the area, business hours at Cornucopia Restaurant have been extended during the duration of the event.
"We took them up one hour just to try to help and make sure that everybody who comes in for the track championships has a good time," Teed said. "Everybody from around the world is more than welcome to be here in Eugene. We're absolutely ecstatic to host this."