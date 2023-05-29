Some South Eugene neighbors voice concerns about loud cars

EUGENE, Ore.-- Some concerned neighbors are saying loud cars driving by are very frustrating and at times sounds like gunshots.
Michael Connelly said he first heard the sound about six weeks ago, and it sounded like gunshots.
"My first reaction was to sort of duck down. I'm a veteran from 1966, so that sound catches my attention a lot," Connelly said.
Since then, Connelly said he's heard multiple cars drive by with that loud guzzling sound.
"Talked with a neighbor who has also been noticing it, and she's been keeping track of the times and had been reporting it to the police," Connelly said.
With not a lot of response from the city, neighbors took to social media to spread the word in hopes of the concern getting back to the drivers.
"My hope is, is that the word has gotten to them that they're on the radar and that I'd just like for them to cool their trip. I also hope to talk with them about what they're doing," Connelly said.
One of those drivers is Eugene resident John, who didn't want to use his real name.
"I've always been really big into cars. It's been a big hobby of mine, something that I've grown up to love, especially big loud ones. I can't do much about living in the neighborhood. I'm young; I'm going to be into cars and into my young passions. Our lives are really short," John said.
John said he's heard that some people have concerns with his car but said it's his happy place.
"One thing about cars is that they warm the heart. It's something that someone can go to; they can go home and work on their car. It's something at the end of the day; if you're hurt, you can go for a drive. If you're happy, you can go for a drive; it's just a passion," John said.
While Connelly understands, as he was once young, he hopes they can come to a common ground.
"I've been rowdy, so I understand that, but I also understand that sometimes that throws people over the edge. I don't think some people understand those loud, aggressive sounds have an impact on some people's peace of mind and their life," Connelly said.
Many other neighbors said the loud car wakes them up at night and is very disturbing.
According to police, if charged, causing unreasonable noise with a car is a Class D traffic violation. But there's no baseline decibel or sound measurement.