South coast airport completes $6.6 million improvement project

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Recently completed improvements at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend have aided the facility in meeting peak travel season needs, airport officials said.
Aprons used by aircraft traveling to and from the taxiways as well as by support vehicles for fueling and towing services were expanded, adding a 160,000 square-foot area to four existing ramps, airport officials said. SORA officials said that 4,500 yards of high-strength concrete was poured, and will support more weight and well as greater resiliency against south coastal weather conditions.
The apron expansion work will be helpful in serving both transient and business aircraft parking and storage demands during seasonal peak travel periods, airport officials said.
SORA officials said that the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the $6.6 million project’s completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Challenges included relocating existing utilities without disrupting services to the airfield and air traffic control tower, said Rick Skinner, a consultant on the project.
Management with Coos Aviation, the airport’s fixed base operator, said the ramp expansion provides a significant upgrade to the facility. Future work will include the construction of a cargo and cold storage facility which is slated to begin in 2024, airport officials said.
Coos County Airport District owns and operates the 619-acre airport, which leases more than 33 commercial facilities, airport officials said.
More information on the airport can be found on their website.