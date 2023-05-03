South Eugene High School evacuated due to bomb threat

EUGENE, Ore. – South Eugene High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after Eugene police heard a report of a bomb threat at the school.
According to Eugene School District 4J, in the afternoon of May 3 Eugene Police Department received an unverified bomb threat aimed at SEHS and immediately notified the school district. 4J officials said that out of an abundance of caution, SEHS was evacuated while EPD responded to the scene. The district cancelled classes and after-school activities for the rest of the day.
Students who could not transport themselves were taken to the Moshofosky Center at 2735 Leo Harris Parkway to be picked up by parents and guardians. Once SEHS has been cleared, 4J said the school will share information with families on how to get any personal items left in the building.
4J said it takes any potential threat to school safety very seriously. 4J officials said bomb threats are not a joke, and they work closely with law enforcement to respond to any such threat. 4J thanks EPD, their students and their staff for the orderly evacuation.
4J has promised more information as the situation develops. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.