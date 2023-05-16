South Eugene High School evacuated for confirmed bomb threat, authorities say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has confirmed that South Eugene High School is currently under evacuation for a confirmed bomb threat. The school is being evacuated onto the football field and the FBI is now involved in the investigation, sources said.
UPDATE: Eugene Police have confirmed Central Lane 911 received a bomb threat at 9:43 a.m. similar to the threats previously received on May 3 and May 10. The school is under precautionary and preliminary evacuation, police said.
UPDATE, 11:36 a.m.: Eugene police officials said that a search of the school's interior and exterior have not located a threat. Students have been released to Eugene School District 4J and investigation is ongoing by multiple agencies that have occurred in other Oregon cities and other states, police said.
