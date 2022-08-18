South Eugene High School Football back on the field for the first time in three years

EUGENE, Ore. -- The South Eugene Axe football team is getting ready to do something they have not done since 2019: play football.
After two cancelled seasons the Axe are back on the field, with a new coach and a new mindset.
“Really exciting, it’s a fresh start for everyone so it makes sense the coach is new. This coach is really positive, super energetic, so it’s great,” Ronan Schmidt, a junior said.
1983 alum and history teacher Chad Kessler is now the head coach ready to lead a new era of Axe football at his alma mater.
“For me, it's more about what's in front of me than what's behind me, so I’m always looking for the next opportunity. There's moments of nostalgia, of course, but I try to focus on our next set of goals,” Kessler said.
After not playing in 2020 because of the pandemic, the team's 2021 season was cancelled because they did not have enough players to field a team.
Kessler said South Eugene should have around 50 players this year for their first game in two weeks. One of those players is junior Landon Lea. He has never played a down of high school football yet, but said this season is something he has dreamed about for years.
“It’s amazing. It's all I could ever ask for. When I was a little kid I just kind of dreamed of playing for South, and then the first two years when that didn't happen I was disappointed, so this is awesome,” said Lea. “We’re not just here to play, we are here to win a lot.”
“I’m willing to leave a legacy, leave a legacy behind. Something for the future of South, whatever that may hold. I want to leave something special,” Zevariah Moses, a junior said.
The Axe open their season on the road on September 1 against McDaniel and then return home for the first time since October 25, 2019 against Cleveland.