South Eugene High School gets new tool to learn about aviation

EUGENE, Ore. – Students at South Eugene High School have a giant new tool to help them learn about aviation.
Lane Community College recently upgraded their flight simulator, so they donated their old one to SEHS. 11 Students in the engineering and design lab electronics class started taking the unit apart in the week of June 5, and have been reassembling it in their first-period class. The simulator will be used in all classes in the engineering technology CTE program, and the school’s flight club can use it as well. Joshua Rickert, the director of the Lane Aviation Academy, said the donation was in the works for about a year.
“Not only do we give the opportunity for high school students to get college credits, it's also an opportunity for them to get excited about the industry and think about something they never considered doing previously,” Rickert said.
Not only will the simulator give students more real-world experience and training in their drone and aviation program, it will also help them learn about teamwork – and it’s fun.
“I think it's really important because it's a good way and another pathway for students after high school,” said Matthew McCall, a junior at SEHS. “The Aviation Academy is nearby and they donated this, and they have amazing programs and they're affordable and I think this is a great way to teach people that and make sure they have other possibilities.”
When the flight simulator was installed at Lane Community College, those using it would have to pay $200 per hour.