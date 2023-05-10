South Eugene High School locked down after bomb threat

EUGENE, Ore. – South Eugene High School was locked down Wednesday morning after police and school officials threats apparently directed at the school.

According to the Eugene Police Department, at 9:28 a.m. on May 10, police dispatch received a call of a bomb threat at South Eugene High School. Police said the message was the same as a similar bomb threat against SEHS that was received on May 3.

As police responded, they heard another call at 9:32 a.m. from a male-sounding person who claimed he was in a bathroom at SEHS with a shotgun and a handgun. Police said the caller made threats and hung up. EPD also said there have been similar threats at other schools in Washington and California with nothing verified as of the morning of May 10.

Police said the school was on lockdown when they arrived shortly after the threats. According to EPD, by 10:17 a.m. officers had cleared the building and Eugene School District 4J had begun evacuating students. Police said the Metro Explosives Disposal Unit was dispatched to the school for another search as a precaution.

