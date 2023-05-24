South Eugene High School locked down after yet another bomb threat

EUGENE, Ore. – South Eugene High School was once again put on lockdown after local 911 dispatch received a bomb threat.

According to the Eugene Police Department, Central Lane 911 heard a threat against South Eugene High School at about 9:48 a.m. on May 24. EPD said a person who sounded male called and said he was in a bathroom at the school with a shotgun, and hung up. He then later called back with a bomb threat, EPD said.

Eugene police said this threat is similar to several threats received earlier in the month in which no real threat was found after thorough searches of the school. This is the fourth such threat against South Eugene High School received in the month of May.

Eugene police said they immediately responded and conducted a full search of the building for any threats. Eugene School District 4J put the school on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Eugene police reported they had finished their search of the school and found no threat as of 11:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted and students returned to class.