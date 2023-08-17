South Eugene post office robbed at gunpoint

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police officials said a south Eugene post office was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday afternoon.
The Eugene Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the United States Post Office located on East 33rd Avenue at 5:07 p.m. on August 16, police said. EPD said that a man pointed a gun at workers and demanded money.
“About five o'clock, a male suspect entered the post office, demanded money, presented a firearm…,” said Sgt. Kyle Evans. “After he got what he was after, he left the location and we've been out looking for him.”
The suspect is described as a white male with a round face in his 50s, 5’8” to 5’9” in height with greyish hair that’s balding or close-cropped, police said. EPD officials said the suspect was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, dark blue shirt, cargo pants, and a bandanna.
Police said that nobody was hurt in the incident.