South Lane School Board officials switch to virtual meeting after threat

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- School officials in Cottage Grove went virtual for their most recent meeting by holding their school board meeting online after getting tips about potential threats and disruptions.

This transition to virtual meetings comes off of an incident that occurred one week prior at meeting of candidates for the school board following a discussion about trans rights.

Yvonne Curtis has been the superintendent for South Lane School District for nearly four years. Curtis said that she has never seen a situation like this occur in her time as an administrator, where potential threats stopped a board meeting.

“We found out on Sunday afternoon that there were some texts going around between people,” Curtis said. “A reliable source called me and let me know that people were saying that they wanted to come to the board meeting and cause a disturbance and intimidate people."

The goal is to host the virtual meetings to keep planned proposals and policy decisions on track as the school year is beginning to come to a close.

“This time of year, we are super busy, we only have couple board meetings left and other meetings have to be dedicated to the budget and plans for next year so we just don't have time to waste," Curtis said.

Residents of Cottage Grove have been made aware of the previous board meeting incident, and said that threats being added to the situation looks bad on the community. Bruce Kelsh is a Cottage Grove resident.

“It makes me upset and disappointed that democratic processes can't be more civil and that we don't include violence as part of what happens," Kelsh said. “People are volunteering their time, energy, and resources contribute to our community as school board members and are being intimidated and bullied by people who are trying to run them out of office.”

Curtis said in addition to making sure the school board could move forward and passed the incident, her biggest role is to continue to promote a safe and inclusive space for all of her students and their families.

"We want to make sure people know that school board business is not about the politics,” Curtis Said.