South Umpqua High School students shaken up after overdose incident

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Students at South Umpqua High School are shaken up after a classmate overdosed at school Wednesday morning.
School officials sent out a message saying emergency personnel were on-scene immediately, and that the student who overdosed is now safe with family.
"Its not what it was before," said Umpqua Valley Ambulance Operations Manager Tom Krokoski. "These drugs can be a one time deal and you've overdosed. It's a really scary thing for a lot of people out there. If they just try one thing from a friend, it can be fatal these days.
Krokoski said meth and fentanyl seem to be the two most common drugs people are overdosing on. He said there are also cases where people think they're getting Adderall, but it's laced with fentanyl.
Students told KEZI the overdose incident happened in the boys' bathroom. They said it's scary seeing such a thing happen within their school walls.
"I grew up here and... everything is just changing," said a student.
"I think it's scary and makes you realize life is short," another student said.
Emergency responders are encouraging parents to sit down with their kids to talk about the dangers of drugs.
School officials said they are cooperating with police on the investigation.