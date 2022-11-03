 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late
evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales
return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front
Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

South Umpqua School District superintendent resigns, moves to other position

  • Updated
  • 0
South Umpqua High School

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- The South Umpqua School District will soon be under new leadership as current superintendent Kate McLaughlin resigns in order to take up a different position in the school district.

The school district says the board voted to approve McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent on November 2. Officials say McLaughlin will stay in the position for the remainder of the school year, then take up a position as the school district’s director of student achievement. She will replace Andy Johnson, South Umpqua School District’s former director of student achievement, after his retirement.

McLaughlin said she announced her resignation to give the school district board time to attract qualified candidates for a replacement. Jeff Johnson, the board chair, said they were grateful for McLaughlin’s service as superintendent, and were committed to starting the search for a new superintendent immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you