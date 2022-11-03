South Umpqua School District superintendent resigns, moves to other position

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- The South Umpqua School District will soon be under new leadership as current superintendent Kate McLaughlin resigns in order to take up a different position in the school district.
The school district says the board voted to approve McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent on November 2. Officials say McLaughlin will stay in the position for the remainder of the school year, then take up a position as the school district’s director of student achievement. She will replace Andy Johnson, South Umpqua School District’s former director of student achievement, after his retirement.
McLaughlin said she announced her resignation to give the school district board time to attract qualified candidates for a replacement. Jeff Johnson, the board chair, said they were grateful for McLaughlin’s service as superintendent, and were committed to starting the search for a new superintendent immediately.