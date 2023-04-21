Southern Oregon Rod and Custom Show rolls into Roseburg this weekend

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Gearheads unite, for the Douglas County Fairgrounds will become a virtual hot rod heaven this Saturday and Sunday.
From traditional ‘30s and ‘40s-era hot rods to post World War II cars and trucks to ‘60s and ‘70s muscle cars, the event will be a celebration of American car culture for fans of all ages. Vintage race cars and the iconic ‘shoebox’ Chevies of the ‘Tri-Five’ 1955-57 era can also be seen at the event.
One such example of the automotive artistry displayed this weekend is Carly Brogen’s ’39 Lincoln Zephyr, which is aptly named “Aftershock.”
Brogen, 68, said she’s been a car freak her entire life. Like a lot of fellow car nuts, Brogen never liked the idea of driving something that looked like every other car on the road.
This sense of individualism is reflected in her custom Zephyr, which she’s owned for seven years. The roof has been chopped right inches, the body has been both sectioned and channeled, and the fenders are extended 6-3/4” from stock dimensions, Brogen said.
“Aftershock’s” owner admits there’s a nostalgia factor closely tied to the passion. When she graduated high school in 1973, cars so highly sought after now, such as Camaros, Roadrunners and GTOs, were common place back then.
Brogen has only taken her pride and joy to three other shows since its completion. She said she loves visiting with other car people at shows, as there’s a sense of family connection with fellow gearheads.
The Southern Oregon Rod and Custom Show, named by Street Rodder magazine in 2019 as one of the top 10 car shows in the nation, will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22. The show will continue on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several car clubs have also scheduled cruises this weekend, and a number of automotive vendors will also be on hand at the show. Food trucks will be available, too.
Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids, seniors, and members of the military.