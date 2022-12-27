Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Timing
of strongest wind from 11 am to 3 pm.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 29 to 34 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale
Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations

  • Updated
  • 0
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations

Travelers wait at a Southwest Airlines baggage counter to retrieve their bags after canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

 Courtesy: Associated Press

Major U.S. airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swaths of the country but had largely recovered by Tuesday, except for one.

Problems at Southwest Airlines appeared to snowball after the worst of the storm passed. It cancelled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% by Tuesday.

The disparity has triggered a closer look at Southwest operations by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which called the rate of cancellations “disproportionate and unacceptable," and sought to ensure that the Dallas carrier was sticking by its obligations to stranded customers.

The size and severity of the storm created havoc for airlines. Airports were overwhelmed by intense snowfall and drifts. Airlines cancelled as many as 20% of their flights Saturday and Sunday and Buffalo Niagara International Airport, close to the epicenter of the storm, remains closed Tuesday.

Yet it has become clear that Southwest is suffering a disproportionate disruption. Of the approximately 2,950 flight cancellations in the U.S. by midday Tuesday, 2,549 were called off by Southwest.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. "And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights.

The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Bryce Burger and his family were supposed to be on a cruise to Mexico departing from San Diego on Dec. 24, but their flight from Denver was cancelled without warning or notice, he said Tuesday. The flight was rebooked through Burbank, California, but that flight was canceled while they sat at the gate.

“Just like my kids’ Christmas sucks. It’s horrible,” Burger said by phone from Salt Lake, where the family decided to drive after giving up the cruise.

The family's luggage is still at the Denver airport and Burger doesn't know if he can get a refund for the cruise because the flight to California was booked separately.

Burger's call logs show dozens of unsuccessful attempts to reach Southwest over two days. The company did responded to a tweet he sent. He said they offered him and his family each a $250 voucher.

Southwest did not comment immediately on Tuesday and information related to the cancellations was last updated on the company's site Monday.

The president of the union representing Southwest pilots blamed the lack of crews to fly planes on scheduling software written in the 1990s and on management that he said failed to fix things after previous meltdowns, including a major disruption in October 2021.

“There is a lot of frustration because this is so preventable,” said the union official, Capt. Casey Murray. “The airline cannot connect crews to airplanes. I’m concerned about this weekend. I’m concerned about a month from now.”

